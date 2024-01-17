1966 Mustang with a Turbo Coyote V8

Krzysztof Ćwiertnia from Custom 166 Racing built his unique 1966 Mustang after being inspired by Ken Block’s Hoonicorn. When we shared the project three years ago, it was powered by a twin-turbo Chevy V8. Since then he swapped back to a Ford power plant. It is now powered by a turbocharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 with Manley forged pistons and rods, upgraded injectors, and a single JRspec GTX45R turbocharger. The Mustang made made 913 hp and 1100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque on the dyno thanks to Tuned by Niuton.

Source: Custom 166 Racing FB page and Tuned by Niuton via Piotr