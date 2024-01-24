Custom Porsche 997 with a Mercedes M111

Mitchell Race Xtreme builds amazing vehicles such as the Nascar-powered Challenger and IndyCar-powered Ferrari. Their newest project might be the most unique. Mitchell Race Xtreme is building a custom Porsche race car to compete in NaZCAR’s Limes series. The company is starting with a Porsche 997 GT3 Cup shell installed over a 2015 Ssangyong Actyon racing truck chassis. The car is powered by a 2.3 L Mercedes M111 inline-four producing around 240 horsepower. Behind the motor is a Quaife six-speed sequential transmission sending power to a solid rear axle. Read more about how the project was born at TheDrive.

Source: Mitchell Race Xtreme FB page and TheDrive