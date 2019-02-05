2014 Mazda MX-5 with a 1000 hp Turbo 20B Three-Rotor

Kyle Mohan competes in Formula Drift with his special 2014 Mazda MX-5 NC. The car which features a ND-style widebody is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 20B three-rotor built by Kyle’s company Kyle Mohan Racing (KMR). The engine makes 1,000 horsepower at 10,000 rpm on 37 psi of boost from a Precision Gen 2 PT7275 turbocharger and E98 fuel. The engine features a custom KMR port design, 2 mm Apex seals, 0.5-inch ARP studs, 2200 cc Deka injectors, Haltech Elite 2500 ECU, and Mazda Motorsports drysump system. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a HGT Precision five-speed sequential transmission with a EXEDY Racing Hyper Multi Series three-plate clutch and lightweight flywheel to a Winters quick-change rear end and Driveshaft Shop axles. For more photos and details please read MotoIQ’s detailed article.

Source: Kyle Mohan Racing FB page, Kyle Mohan. and MotoIQ