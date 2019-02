VTG is known for building some of the wildest 4WD drag vehicles. You might remember us sharing their AWD Turbo C3 Corvette, or their AWD Twin-Turbo Camaro, or their newest creation, an AWD Evo with a turbo LSx V8. The company took some of the best four-wheel burnouts from these vehicles and compiled them into a video. Enjoy!

Source: VTG – Chiptuning Serwis Hamownia and VTG FB page