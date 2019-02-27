1985 Camaro with a Turbo 4.8 L V8

This 1985 Camaro affectionately called “IROT Crapmaro” was built by Calvin Nelson. You might remember Calvin’s previous project, a 1962 Studebaker Lark with a turbo Vortec inline-six. This time around the Camaro is powered by a 4.8 L LSx (Gen 4) V8 that features a .560 lift camshaft, PAC1218 valve springs, P59 ECU with a dual VE tune, and GT45 turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a TH400 automatic transmission with a 3000 stall converter and Ford 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. Listen as Calvin explains how and why he built the Camaro along with planned future upgrades.

Source: Nivlac57 and Sloppy Mechanics FB group