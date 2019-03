Garage 54 was curious how much faster they could make a Lada Riva by bolting two inline-four engines together. You can watch how well it went in our previous article. The team decided if two engines are good, surely three engines are even better. So after modifying their engine cradle, the team installed another motor giving the monstrosity 12 cylinders and 4.0 liters of displacement. Watch how well it goes below.

Source: Garage 54 ENG via Piotr