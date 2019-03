1116Auto built their wild RWD Civic for drifting and since finishing the project we’ve been eagerly waiting to hear that 4.3 L 3UZ V8 at full throttle. Well the wait is over as Japan D1 Pro Drifter Pond-Daychapon was lucky enough to pilot the Civic for some test laps around Pathum Thani Speedway in Thailand. Enjoy the sights and sounds below.

Source: 1116Auto FB page and Liqui Moly Thailand FB page