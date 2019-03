Garage 54 is back to prove the meaning of diminishing returns with their multi-engine Lada Riva project. If you thought they would deviate from their formula of “add more engine” then you are wrong. In the previous video the team installed a third engine and raised the total displacement to 4.0 liters. In this video they add a forth inline-four raising the total displacement to 5.6 liters. Will they stop at four?

Source: Garage 54 ENG