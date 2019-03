KARR and his team made a lot of progress on their Mazda Miata project since our last article. Their goal is to replace the factory 1.8 L inline-four, five-speed manual, and diff with a supercharged 6.2 L V8 and TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission from a 2017 Challenger Hellcat and a Ford 8.8-inch rear end. In the videos below, they review new parts and install the crossmember, engine, rear subframe, frame braces, oil pan, rear end, and more.

Source: KARR