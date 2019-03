Earlier this month we shared the Ford Ranger being built to drift by Gardner Mods in Burleigh Heads, Queensland, Australia. Since then they made progress installing DBA X Gold brake rotors, Accusump oil accumulator, and Sparco race seats. They also received the cab back from the painter and are finishing the last bits of the project. We will be hearing the 6.2 L LSA V8 scream around a track very soon.

Source: Gardner Mods FB page