Nissan S13 with a Turbo VG30DETT Makes 530 hp on Dyno

Leave a Comment

Nissan S13 with a Turbo VG30 V6

Last month we shared Anders Scharff updated Nissan S13 200SX. The car saw several improvements from Søren Heyer at FUBAR Racing to support the single turbo 3.0 L VG30DETT V6. We mentioned in that article Anders’ S13 was heading to dyno tune and you can watch the results below. The engine made 530 horsepower and 584 Nm (430 lb-ft) of torque at 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost. Anders and his 200SX plan on competing in the first round of the Nordic Drift Series on April 27-28.

Nissan S13 with a Turbo VG30 V6

Nissan S13 with a Turbo VG30 V6

Source: AS Motorsport FB page and AS Motorsport YT channel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.