Stephan Papadakis and his company Papadakis Racing build high performance engines on a routine basis. Take for example their turbocharged 2AR inline-four capable of 1,007 horsepower and 749 lb-ft of torque to the hubs. Stephan recently recorded a series of videos showing a 2JZ-GTE inline-six being dissembled and assembled. Watch as he covers the steps below.

Source: Papadakis Racing