FWD Custom Ford Roadster with a Buick Inline-Eight

Steve Grimes enjoys being different. Take for example his custom 1927 Ford Roadster with a very unique powertrain. In the back of the vehicle sits a 1948 Buick inline-eight with eight motorcycle carburetors. Power is sent to the front wheels through a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission and Winters quick change rear end (flipped). The car turns at the rear wheels using Volkswagen rack and pinion steering. Listen to Steve explain the wild creation at GoodGuy’s PPG Nations 2018 in Columbus, Ohio.

Source: ScottieDTV and The Rodder’s Journal FB page