It’s been several months since we shared Scotty Molitor’s Subaru Impreza RS called “Project Nightmare” being built at his company Mofab. In that time Scotty finished everything needed for the first test drive. For those unfamiliar with the project, it’s powered by a twin-turbo 13B two-rotor connected to the Subaru AWD drivetrain via custom adapter. The engine is estimated to make 600-700 horsepower.

Source: Mofab LLC FB page and Mofab YT channel