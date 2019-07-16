Subaru Impreza WRX with a Turbo EG33 Flat-Six Update

It’s been two years since we first shared Aleck Kazakovski’s time attack Subaru Impreza WRX (GC8) built at his company Got It Rex in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Since then they upgraded the front suspension with custom billet hubs from Roger Clark Motorsport. They also redesigned the turbo system with new headers and turbocharger location. The front also sports a new aero and design. The car is still powered by a turbocharged EG33 flat-six with a forged bottom-end connected to a Modena Engineering six-speed sequential transmission.

Source: Got It Rex FB page