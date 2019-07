VTG recently visited Materialmord Racing in Schneverdingen, Germany with their Evo VIII project for some dyno time. There the turbocharged LSx V8 made 1239 horsepower and 1877 Nm (1384 lb-ft) of torque to the rear hubs. Before visiting the dyno, the team went to Grand Prix Polski where the car went 8.227 sec at 278.63 km/h (173.13 mph) in the quarter-mile (video below). Earlier this year it went 8.09 sec at Santa Pod Raceway.

Source: EVO VIII V8 FB page and Materialmord Racing FB page via Piotr