2003 Mercedes CLK with a turbo M104 inline-six

Team Lovetap is a Swedish drift team started by driver and fabricator Mårten Stångberg. The team also includes mechanics Christopher Reinholdsson, Robin Carlsson, Stefan Engström, Jesper Jumisko, Edvin Olsson, Joel Haglund, and media/spotter Sebastian Simonsson. Mårten competes in a special 2003 Mercedes CLK we first covered in 2015. Since then the car has seen a lot of action.

The car is powered by a 3.2 L M104.992 inline-six using stock pistons, forged 144 mm rods, main girdle, custom intake and exhaust manifolds, custom dry sump system, and BorgWarner EFR 9180 turbocharger. Fuel is fed to the inline-six through Bosch 2200 cc injectors and Nuke Performance fuel rail. Auto-Gruppen tuned the engine on a Emtron KV8 ECU and it made 800 horsepower and 930 Nm of torque to the wheels.

The engine is mated to a Tex Racing T101a four-speed dogbox using a Sachs Motorsports pressure plate, Tenaci Motorsport 200 mm clutch discs and flywheel. Power is sent through a 4-inch driveshaft to a BMW E34 differential modified to fit the factory Mercedes subframe. Each wheel is turned by upgraded axles with modified knuckles and BMW E34 hubs.

The suspension features factory Mercedes subframes with custom front and rear control arms and KW 3-way adjustable coilovers. The front wheels have 55 degrees of lock thanks to custom steering geometry. It rides on a set of Cosmis Racing XT206R wheels with 18×9.5-inch in front and 18×11-inch in back.

The body features a custom widebody designed by SeidoWorks. Every panel is made from FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) except for A-pillar, C-pillar, and roof. Inside the car you find a custom six-point roll cage, Takata 6-point harness, Sparco Evo 2 seats.

Source: Team Lovetap (project page), Team Lovetap FB page, Auto-Gruppen FB page, and Drifted