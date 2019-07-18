Porsche 930 with a Twin-Turbo 1.5 L V6 Climbs Goodwood

Last year Lanzante revealed they were building eleven Porsche 930s with a twin-turbo 1.5 L V6. The engine were previously used in Formula 1 racing but were rebuilt improve dependability by reducing power and boost. The engines now make 503 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on 44 psi of boost. The drivetrain features a G50/20 six-speed manual transaxle with a limited-slip differential and custom gear ratios. Aluminum doors and carbon fiber hood and trunk will reduce the car’s weight to 2,425 lbs. Listen as the unique 930 makes its driving debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019.

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing and Road&Track