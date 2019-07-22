Honda N600 with a Mid-Engine CBR1000RR Inline-Four Update 2

Blackbird Fabworx was close to driving their 1971 Honda N600 “N1000RR” project when we last shared it. Since then they finished all the work on the car’s unique powertrain which consists of a 998 cc inline-four and six-speed transmission from a Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle and Quaife QBA-11R differential. The company celebrated the accomplishment with the car’s first test drive (view below). Soon after they upgraded the aerodynamics with a front splitter, air dam, and APR Performance GT-250 adjustable wing. You can view more photos of the project’s progress in the build album.

Source: Blackbird Fabworx FB page and MotiMiataR