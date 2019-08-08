Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet Makes 1100 hp

Leave a Comment

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Roger Håland has enjoyed building and racing his twin engine Toyota Starlet for several years. He made the unique car using a Celica front frame, MR2 rear frame, and Starlet body. It’s powered by two 2.2 L inline-four engines made using Toyota 3S/5S parts and forged internals. Both engines share one turbocharger, alternator, and throttle body. PeterBjorck reports the engines make 550 horsepower each. Last year they made a combined 905 horsepower to the wheels on 2.1 bar (30.4 psi) and E100 fuel. Each engine is mated to a MR2 Turbo automatic transmission. Roger is rebuilding the engines over the next year to make 1,400 horsepower.

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet

Source: Toyota Twin Engine FB page and PeterBjorck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.