Twin Engine Custom Toyota Starlet Makes 1100 hp

Roger Håland has enjoyed building and racing his twin engine Toyota Starlet for several years. He made the unique car using a Celica front frame, MR2 rear frame, and Starlet body. It’s powered by two 2.2 L inline-four engines made using Toyota 3S/5S parts and forged internals. Both engines share one turbocharger, alternator, and throttle body. PeterBjorck reports the engines make 550 horsepower each. Last year they made a combined 905 horsepower to the wheels on 2.1 bar (30.4 psi) and E100 fuel. Each engine is mated to a MR2 Turbo automatic transmission. Roger is rebuilding the engines over the next year to make 1,400 horsepower.

Source: Toyota Twin Engine FB page and PeterBjorck