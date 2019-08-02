Building a 259 ci V6 for Bonneville from a NASCAR SB2 V8

Keith Dorton is building a very special engine for the Hot Rod Hoodlums Texas Race Team at his company Automotive Specialists in Concord, North Carolina. The race team needed an engine to compete in a land speed class at Bonneville requiring a displacement less than 261 ci. Keith decided the best way to achieve this and make a lot of power was to build a 259 ci V6 using a Nascar SB2 V8. The naturally aspirated V6 made 663 horsepower at 9,200 rpm and 393 lb-ft of torque at 7,300 rpm. Listen to Jeff Huneycutt from The Horsepower Monster explain how the unique engine was built below.

Source: The Horsepower Monster