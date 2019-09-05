1966 Ford F-100 with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six Update

It’s been a few months since we shared Jessee Billman’s 1966 Ford F-100 project. In that time he’s completed the swap and driven the truck several-hundred miles. The turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six and AR5 five-speed transmission have held up well however the factory 9-inch rear end has reached the end of it’s life. Jessee plans to replace it for a 6th generation Mustang IRS with a 3.73 LSD. You can view more photos of the project and follow progress at @2jz_f100.

Source: @2jz_f100 and jesseebillman