Earlier this year we shared Joe Bristow’s unique Golf Mk3 called Golvo. The hatch is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Volvo inline-five mated to a 4Motion AWD drivetrain with Quaife diffs. The engine produced 775 horsepower despite a tune created to reduce torque in order to protect the transmission. Joe visited Santa Pod Raceway for several events with the new power level and set a new personal best quarter-mile of 9.70 sec at 148 mph (last video below).

Source: Volvo T5 Golf and Mk1Kieran