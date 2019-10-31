Off-Road Civic with a 1.6 L D16 Inline-Four and AWD drivetrain

Earlier this year we shared a RWD Civic with a K24 built by José Dinis de Matos in Portugal. Since then he’s been busy building an off-road AWD Civic for the Maroc Challenge with his friends. The team started with a sixth generation Civic (MA8) body and installed a 1.6 L D16 inline-four (non VTEC) from another sixth generation Civic (EJ6). José then converted the car to AWD using a first generation Honda HR-V (GH4) five-speed manual, drivetrain, and rear subframe. Watch the team enjoy the fruits of their labor with some off-road fun.

Source: Os Beselgas FB page and Velhinhohonda