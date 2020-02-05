Mazhar Iqbal is Building a Custom Golf with a Twin-Turbo Audi V8

Mazhar Iqbal is known for drifting his Audi RS4 with a twin-turbo V8. Over the winter he started building something even wilder for the 2021 season. The new project features a Golf Mk7 body on a custom chassis with Lamborghini Galardo uprights and control arms. It will be powered by a twin-turbo 4.2 L Audi V8 making 1330 horsepower and 1565 Nm (1154 lb-ft) of torque. The AWD drivetrain will feature a Samsonas five-speed sequential transmission, Skyline transfer case, 188 mm front differential, and 210 mm rear differential. Follow the project’s progress at Mazhar’s FB page or @mazhar_70.

Source: Mazhar Iqbal 70 FB page and Gatebil.no