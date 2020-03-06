Jaron Olivecrona Drifting his S14 with a Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12

Earlier this year we shared Jaron Olivecrona was switching from a naturally aspirated 1GZ V12 in this Nissan S13 to a twin-turbo 1GZ V12. The task of building the twin-turbo V12 was given to Hartley Engines in Palmerston North, New Zealand. There the engine received two MSE turbochargers, a new camshaft, and lowered compression. The combination resulted in 1,017 horsepower on 11.6 psi of boost. Watch Jaron and his twin-turbo S14 practice and test below.

Source: Olivecrona Drift Motorsport FB page, @jaronolivecrona, Unnamed Brand, and Isaac Heron