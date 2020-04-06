2003 Mercedes CLK with a Turbo M104 Inline-Six Update

Mårten Stångberg and his team at Team Lovetap in Sweden spent the off-season rebuilding the engine, transmission, and trunk area in their 2003 Mercedes CLK. For those unfamiliar with the project, it’s powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L M104 inline-six producing 800 horsepower and 930 Nm (685 lb-ft) of torque and Tex Racing T101a four-speed dogbox. The work in the trunk involved installing a new fuel cell, fold-down radiator, expansion tank, and tubular structure. Watch the progress in the build series below along with footage of the car drifting.

Source: Team Lovetap and Team Lovetap FB page