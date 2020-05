Last year we shared Jon Sowden’s Nissan R32 Skyline GTST he built eight years ago at his company Strange Workshop in New Lynn, Auckland, New Zealand. The car is powered by a 13B-REW two-rotor from a FD RX-7 with a single MSE 6868 turbocharger and Link G4+ Xtreme ECU. Behind the motor sits a TK0 500 five-speed manual transmission, modified driveshaft, and R32 diff. Listen as Jon explains the project and the new electric power steering below.

Source: Strange Workshop FB page and ProAm-Garage