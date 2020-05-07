BMW E46 Drifting with a 800 hp Turbo Barra Inline-Six

This BMW E46 was built for Pontus Hartman from Hartman Drifting to compete in Drift Masters European Championship (DMEC). Under the hood sits a turbocharged Ford Barra inline-six making 800 horsepower and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. The drivetrain features a Holinger RD6 six-speed sequential transmission and a RTS Winters quick-change rear end. Watch Pontus shred tires in a test session at Emmaboda airstrip below or view more photos of the car in our previous article.

Source: Hartman Drifting FB page and Snooken Recordings