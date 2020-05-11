Miata with a Turbo 13B Update

Last year we shared the Rotary Miata being built by Hayden Allen in his garage. Since then he’s made a lot of progress on the unique project. The car is powered by a turbocharged 1.3 L two-rotor from a Mazda RX-7 Turbo II (FC series 5) sitting on a V8 Roadsters tubular subframe. The motor features a bridgeport, Rotary Aviation Seals, custom turbo manifold, BorgWarner S366 twin scroll turbocharger, two Tial 44 mm wastegates, and four 1050 cc injectors. The drivetrain uses a JDM RX-7 FC manual transmission with a custom crossmember and Torsen LSD with 3.9 gears. Watch Hayden work on the car before taking it for the first test drive below.

Source: Rotary Miata FB page and Hayden Allen