1974 Super Beetle with a Turbo Subaru EJ20 Flat-Four

Earlier this year we shared an amazing RWD Dodge Neon built by Adam Chavez. This time we focus on his newest project, a 1974 VW Super Beetle. Adam purchased the car two years ago with a stock 1600 cc flat-four. The air-cooled motor just didn’t produce enough horsepower for Adam. So he replaced it with a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four from a 2002 Subaru WRX. The engine runs on a modified wiring harness from Busaru and mates to the factory VW transaxle via an adapter. The Subaru engine is kept cool thanks to a Mazda radiator in front and custom water lines back.

Source: @bittsrt