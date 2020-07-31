Side-By-Side LS7 Twin-Engine

MKAL Automotive is a company in Croydon, Victoria, Australia that specializes in LSx V8 engines. They used that experience when they helped Halstead and Lock build a twin-engine for their W16 HAL supercar. The unique engine setup starts with two 427 ci LS7 V8 engines producing a total of 1,400 horsepower. Since the engines are rotated 45 degrees, each uses a custom dry sump system to circulate the oil. An engine plate bolts the V8s together while a transfer case sends each engine’s output to a Albins ST6 six-speed sequential transaxle.

Source: MKAL Automotive FB page and Go2HAL via Piotr