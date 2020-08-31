For Sale: RWD Civic with a Mid-Engine J32 V6

This custom 1984 Honda Civic is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Spokane, Washington. The unique project was built by Andy Barcheck in 1992 with a 2.5 L C25A V6 and five-speed manual transmission sitting on a custom rear subframe. The car is now powered by a 3.2 L J32A2 V6 and six-speed manual transmission from an Acura CL Type-S. The suspension was made using Datsun 240Z parts, custom control arms, Corvette C4 hubs and disc brakes. Issues with the car include paint bubbling on hood, paint chips on the front and wheels arches. The sale includes Acura seats, service records, build photos, and featured articles.

Source: Bring a Trailer via OppositeLock