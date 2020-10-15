1996 Crown Victoria with a 460 ci V8 Update

Doyle Thomason has made a lot of progress on his 1996 Ford Crown Victoria called “Maj. Headache” since our last article. The Ford 460 ci big-block V8 is now installed and running. It sits on a set of custom motor mounts and features a HEI distributor and custom wiring harness. Stainless steel braided lines fed the motor fuel from an 8-gallon cell in the trunk. The motor is kept cool thanks to a Mustang SN95 4.6 L 3-core aluminum radiator, two fans, and Dodge Dakota inline thermostat housing. Doyle installed the racing seat on sliders so his friends can share in the fun of driving this beast. He’s still waiting on a shortened driveshaft to connect the C6 three-speed automatic transmission to the Ford 8.8-inch rear end. Over the winter Dolye plans to repaint the car and upgrade the brakes. Then it will time for a 557 ci stroker V8 and built transmission.

