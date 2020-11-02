Supra Mk3 with a 700+ hp Twin-Turbo 2.7 L Radical V8

Last year we shared Jose Antonio Granja’s amazing third generation Supra he uses to compete in time attack. The unique race car is powered by a twin-turbo 2.7 L V8 originally built by Radical Precision Engineering as a naturally-aspirated 2.9 L V8. Previously the motor was making 530 horsepower on 0.4 bar (5.8 psi) of boost at 10,500 rpm. It is now making 706 horsepower on 11 psi (0.75 bar) of boost at 10,500 rpm. The car also received custom shocks, front and rear suspension braces, and different gearing in the Quaife QBE69G six-speed sequential transmission. Watch as Jose tests the car on the higher boost levels at the track.

