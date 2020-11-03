Toyota MR2 with a 1046 whp Turbo 3S/5S Inline-Four Goes 8.31 sec

Nathan Freke continues to push the limits with his Toyota MR2. The car is powered by a turbocharged Toyota 3S/5S inline-four built at Nathan’s company Century Motorsport with parts from DP Engine Parts UK. Last year it made 798 horsepower to the hubs with a 6872 turbocharger. It’s now making 1046 horsepower and 693 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to a Precision 7275 turbocharger. The motor mates to a dog box transmission with a SQS sequential shifter. The increased power allowed Nathan to set a world record with a 8.317 sec quarter-mile at 173.06 mph. You can view more photos and details in the build thread.

Source: Mk1Kieran, nathanfreke, and John French