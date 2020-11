Earlier this year Alexandre Claudin debuted his new drift project using a DMC DeLorean. The car was built by Blood Motorsport on a custom chassis and roll cage with a BMW IRS. The factory V6 is no longer found in the back of the car. Instead Alexandre chose to run a LS3 V8 in the front accented by a set of custom exhaust headers. The team is currently working on starting and tuning the motor.

Source: Alexandre Claudin FB page