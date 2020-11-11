Hellcrate Redeye 807 hp V8 Crate Motor

Mopar is now selling the Hellcrate Redeye supercharged Hemi V8 for $21,807. The motor produces 807 horsepower and 717 lb-ft of torque on 91-octane fuel. FCA reports the Redeye has several upgrades over the Hellcat motor including a larger 2.7 L supercharger producing 14.5 psi of boost and a 6,500 rpm limit. The motor also features a forged steel crankshaft with 90.9 mm stroke, forged high-strength alloy pistons, powder-forged connecting rods, and 5150 alloy gun-drilled camshaft.

Larger supercharger – 2.7 litres versus 2.4 litres

Increased boost pressure: 14.5 psi versus 11.6 psi

Higher rpm limit: 6,500 rpm versus 6,200 rpm

Forged alloy steel crankshaft with 90.9-millimetre stroke and revised balancing

Induction-hardened crank bearing surfaces; individual journal optimized main bearing clearances

5150 alloy gun-drilled camshaft optimized for high rpm performance and decreased weight

Forged high-strength alloy pistons; 30-micron increased piston-to-bore clearance

Powder-forged connecting rods; upgraded shank and big end; revised ultra-high tensile fasteners

100 per cent increase in piston-cooling jet flow

Revised valve-spring design with 33 per cent increase in oiling for valve springs and rocker tips for improved lubrication and cooling

Single-groove collets on valve stems for improved stability

Oil pan and windage tray optimized for high acceleration – tested up to 1.8 g

Each engine is dyno-tested for 42 minutes before being shipped

Source: FCA US Media