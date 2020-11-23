BMW E46 with a S85 V10

Earlier this year we shared Lorenzo Fattori drifting his Mercedes W124 with a twin-turbo M119 V8 in Italy. Over the summer he debuted his newest drift machine, a BMW E46 with a S85B50 V10. The motor was pulled from a M6 (E63/E64) and produces 550 horsepower thanks to a custom tune and exhaust. Other upgrades on the E46 include IRP angle kit, triple-disc clutch, BC Racing adjustable coilovers, and larger brakes. Watch as Lorenzo takes the car around Modena circuit.

Source: @lollo_fatto82 and Italiansupercarvideo