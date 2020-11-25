Crown Victoria with a Twin-Turbo 27.0 L Meteor V12 Update

Over the summer we shared Daniel Werner’s wild “Meteor Interceptor” project he’s building in his garage in Sweden. The vehicle starts with a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor and a custom chassis. On top of that sits a 27.0 L Rolls Royce Meteor V12 from a WW2 Swedish tank. Since out last article Daniel installed the front subframe, controls arms, and steering rack. He’s also found a place to install a set of Borgwarner S500SX turbochargers and intercoolers.

Source: The Meteor Interceptor FB page and @ the_meteor_interceptor