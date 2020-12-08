BMW E36 Wagon with a S54 Inline-Six Update

Last year we shared a BMW E36 wagon built by Geert Geerts and his company GNG Motorsport in Nieuweroord, Netherlands. Shortly after the article was published, the car visited a dyno where the built 3.2 L S54B32 inline-six produced 404 horsepower and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque on Sunoco 102 fuel. Then earlier this year they replaced the six-speed dogbox with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and changed to a 4.45 differential ratio. The team recently visited Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands to test the changes (videos below).

Source: GNG Motorsport FB page

