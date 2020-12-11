Roadster Shop Drives Road Rage Camaro with a 750 hp LSX V8

  • Camaro

Road Rage 1970 Camaro with a 454 ci LSX V8

The Roadster Shop built their 1970 Camaro Road Rage in 2018 as a street version of their popular Rampage Camaro race car. Road Rage is powered by a 750 horsepower 454 ci LSX V8 built by Texas Speed & Performance mated to a Bowler Performance manual transmission. The car rides on a cantilevered independent front and rear suspension with Penske adjustable coilovers, Baer six-piston brakes, and Forgeline LS3C centerlock wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tires (315/30/18F and 345/30/19R). Listen to the 454 ci V8 sing in the video below.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album) and RoadsterShop

