1992 Mustang with a 393 ci Windsor V8

Lamar always wanted to own a Foxbody Mustang. After a long search, he found a nice 1992 Mustang LX with a built motor. Once home the car made a great companion to his recently finished Ford LTD with a 351 ci Windsor. Under the Mustang’s cowl hood sits a stroked 393 ci Windsor V8 mated to a T5 (Mustang V8) five-speed manual transmission. The motor features a SCAT crank, Eagle I-beam rods, Keith Black Icon forged flat top pistons, and Trickflow Stage 2 camshaft. It’s topped with ProComp 210 cc aluminum heads, Edelbrock aluminum intake, and Holley Double Pumper carburetor. Lamar installed BBK swap shorty headers and exhaust system. He also replaced the factory inline-four rear end with a 8.8-inch rear end and 3.73 gears. The rear suspension features adjustable tubular upper control arms, rear boxed lower control arms, and drag shocks. A set of Cobra R 17×9-inch wheels hold 245/45/17 front tires and 275/45/17 rear tires. Lamar plans to install an aluminum driveshaft and stronger Tremec five-speed manual, upgrading the suspension, and repainting the body.

