1978 Nova with a 350 ci V8

We have shared Lamar’s 1984 Ford LTD and 1992 Mustang. His love of automobiles does not solely belong to Ford. This time around we are talking about his 1978 Chevy Nova.

Lamar found the Nova in the local paper about ten years ago. The previous owner claimed the car was powered by a 350 ci small-block V8. However Lamar found out it was a 305 ci V8 after getting it back home.

The Nova has seen several different engine combos in the ten years Lamar has owned it. The current setup is a 350 ci small-block V8 crate motor running 9.5:1 compression. It features Corvette “double hump” heads, Z28-style .550″ valve springs, Howards Cams Rattler camshaft, roller rockers, double roller timing set, and upgraded oil pump.

The engine is topped with an Edelbrock RPM aluminum intake manifold and a Quick Fuel 650 cfm carburetor. A set of Hooker long-tube headers exits through a pair of Summmit Race two-chamber mufflers.

Lamar bolted the V8 to a built 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission with a 1800 rpm stall converter. Out back sits a 10-bolt 8.5-inch rear end with 3.73 gears and mini spool.

The Nova rides on subframe connectors with drag racing shocks and rally wheels (15×7, 15×8). As with most projects, Lamar continues to work and upgrade the Nova.

