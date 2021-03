Eric Kutil competes in GridLife Touring Cup with his 1992 Honda Civic powered by a 2.4 L K24A inline-four. Eric started the 2021 season at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Unfortunately issues caused Eric a DNS (did not start) in Race 1 and DNF (did not finish) in Race 2. However he finished strong with a 2nd place in Race 3 and winning Race 4. Watch him compete in some great racing footage below.

Source: @eric_kutil_racing and Eric Kutil channel