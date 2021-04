Nigel Pinder and his Volkswagen Golf CL Mk2 called Pinderwagen visited Silverstone Circuit for the first trackday of the year. While there Nigel put the car and its turbocharged 2.0 L 16-valve ABF inline-four through its paces. The motor produces 280-432 horsepower depending on which boost setting Nigel selects. Power is sent through a Golf Mk4 six-speed 02S transmission upgraded with a Quaife gearset. Watch as Nigel pilots his Golf race car around Silverstone International.

Source: Pinderwagen