Nissan R33 Skyline with a 1075 hp Turbo Barra Inline-Six

This Nissan R33 Skyline owned by Barra33 FB has come a long way since our previous article. In that time the project received a new body and fresh paint. Then it was sent to Empire Mechanical & Racing to sort out the turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six. While there it made 1075 hp at the hubs on 35 psi of boost. The motor features forged internals, CNC ported head, G42-1050 turbocharger, and Haltech ECU. Behind the motor sits a ZF 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission. The car will make its debut at Sydney Dragway on May 29th for the GT-R Festival.

Source: Barra33 FB page and Empire Mechanical & Racing FB page