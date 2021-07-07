VW 07K Inline-Five Swap Kit for the Mk2/Mk3 Golf and Jetta

Fabless Manufacturing makes a swap kit for installing a Volkswagen 07K inline-five into a second or third generation Golf or Jetta. The kits cost $1550 for the Mk2 and $1590 for the Mk3. Each kit includes engine mounts, transmission mount, tubular cross member, polyurethane bushings, axles with CV joints, and upper radiator mounting tabs. Fabless Manufacturing designed the kits for either right-hand drive or left-hand drive models and for a 02A or 02J five-speed transmission. If you prefer more displacement, they also offer swap kits for the VR6.

