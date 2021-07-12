Anders Scharff’s Nissan S13 with a Turbo VG30 V6

Anders Scharff competed in Denmark’s Drift Battle with his Nissan S13 200SX. The car is still powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VG30DETT V6 making 529 horsepower and 588 Nm (433 lb-ft) of torque at 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost from a single TurboSystems HTX4064 turbocharger. Power is sent to the wheels through a Nissan Z32 five-speed gearbox with an Xtreme Race clutch and Skyline R33 GTST welded differential and axles. The car rides on a FAT drift angle kit, D2 Skyline eight-piston front brakes, and Japan Racing JR12 18-inch wheels with Zeknova 265/35-18 tires.

Source: AS Motorsport FB page and AS Motorsport YT channel