RWD Civic with a Stroked 2.5 L K24 Update

It’s been two years since we shared José Dinis de Matos rear-wheel drive Honda Civic EG6 project. In that time he’s enjoyed driving the car with the stroked 2.5 L K24 inline-four under the hood. Along the way José wanted to setup the Civic for drifting. Inside the cabin he installed Buddy Club racing seats, Takata harnesses, and a Driftworks handbrake. The exterior received a carbon fiber hood, Lexan windows, and fender flares. José installed longer control arms and knuckles to gain more steering angle. You can view more videos of the car on Velhinhohonda channel.

Related